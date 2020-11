نائب: نعمل على انشاء شركة اتصالات وطنية

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - FEBRUARY 05: Iraqi workers construct a cell phone tower February 5, 2005 in Baghdad, Iraq. As the country continues to wait for the results on their election, an updated tally of votes showed that a Shi'ite coalition with close ties to Iran still holds a wide lead over other tickets, including that of Iyad Allawi, the US-backed interim prime minister. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)