مع اقتراب الأنتخابات.. تزايد المخاوف من تأثير محتمل للسلاح “المنفلت”

A picture taken on May 12, 2018 shows the Kalashnikov assault rifle of a member of the Iraqi security forces standing guard outside a polling station in the capital Baghdad's Karrada district, as the country votes in the first parliamentary election since declaring victory over the Islamic State (IS) group. - Polling stations opened at 7:00 am for the roughly 24.5 million registered voters to cast their ballots across the conflict-scarred nation. (Photo by SABAH ARAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read SABAH ARAR/AFP via Getty Images)