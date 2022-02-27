فيديو

الجميع يسقط … جندي روسي اسير : لم نرد الحرب – فيديو

المستقلة /- تداول ناشطون اوكرانيون فيديو لجنود روس اسرتهم القوات الأوكرانية.

وبحسب الفيديو ، يقول احد الجنود الروس ، انهم لم يريدوا الحرب ، وانهم محبطين من هذا القرار، لكنها كانت الأوامر.

 

