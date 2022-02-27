الجميع يسقط … جندي روسي اسير : لم نرد الحرب – فيديو

المستقلة /- تداول ناشطون اوكرانيون فيديو لجنود روس اسرتهم القوات الأوكرانية.

وبحسب الفيديو ، يقول احد الجنود الروس ، انهم لم يريدوا الحرب ، وانهم محبطين من هذا القرار، لكنها كانت الأوامر.

The first one says the truth: “No one wanted to come. But they told us, it’s war time, you’ll be the enemy of people. So we went – demoralized and unwilling. Like cannon fodder”. The others seem to agree. #RussiaGoHome #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/Z6tnCVJyv3

— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 27, 2022